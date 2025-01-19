India Women's Kho Kho Team vs Nepal Women's Kho Kho Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: India is hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi and in the first edition itself, the Indian Women's Kho Kho team has made it all the way to the final of the competition and is all set to face Nepal Women in the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Priyanka Ingle and co has been absolutely dominant throughout the competition, winning more than one game where they scored 100 points. once again showcased their tactical prowess, outplaying South Africa 66-16 in the semifinals. Chaithra B, Nazia Bibi and Nirmala Bhati gifted a dream run to India early, specially with the contribution from Chaithra who scored 5 points before being eliminated by South Africa's Sinethemba Mosia. Vaishnavi Powar, Nasreen Shaikh, and Bhilardevi gave them another dream run in turn 3, showing India's capability in defence. India Women's Team Enters Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 With 66-16 Victory Over South Africa; Priyanka Ingle and Co to Face Nepal in Summit Clash.

India were solid in the offence too. As they scalped all-outs in multiple batches in both their attacking turns. Given their offensive display in some of the previous matches, India were far more on the tactical side in the semifinal and looked to ensure their victory rather than display their full skill as they will have to play a high-voltage final against Nepal. Meanwhile, Nepal Women qualified for the finals by beating Uganda 89-18 in their semifinal clash. India will want to leave no stones unturned as they will look to seal a clinical victory for India and win the first Kho Kho World Cup title.

When Is India vs Nepal Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's Kho Kho team will take on the Nepal Women's Kho Kho team in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Finals, on Sunday, January 19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The India vs Nepal women's Kho Kho match at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has a a scheduled start time of 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Nepal Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. The India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. For online viewing options, read below. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Nepal Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for the India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. India are outright favourites and should secure the title here.

