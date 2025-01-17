India vs Bangladesh Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: India are currently hosting the first-ever Women's Kho Kho World Cup, which is taking place in the nation's capital, New Delhi. Hosts India Women are the front-runners to clinch the title, and are placed in Group A of the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025, which they have topped in the league stage. India Women have showcased impeccable skills, and have continuously outclassed their opponents match after match. India Women's Team Qualifies For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final; Priyanka Ingle and Co Secure Dominant 100-20 Victory Over Malaysia to Seal Top Eight Spot

India started by inflicting a thumping defeat to South Korea 175-18 and then cake-walking over Iran 100-16. In their last group match against Malaysia, India for the first time gave away 20 points in the competition, but won the clash 100-20, to remain defeatless in the tournament, and qualify for knockouts with all 12 points. In the quarterfinals, India Women will be up against Bangladesh Women, who finished Group C with six points and were the second-best behind Nepal in their pool.

When Is India vs Bangladesh, Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025? Know Date , Time and Venue

Hosts India will lock horns against Bangladesh Women in quarterfinals 4 in the ongoing Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 17. The IND-W vs BAN-W playoffs match will be held at IGI or Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, and begin at 7:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) IST. Fans can scroll down for live telecast and streaming viewing options for the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh , Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. The IND-W vs BAN-W playoffs match will be available for live telecast viewing option on Star Sports Network channels. For online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Bangladesh, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for the IND-W vs BAN-W Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same.

