India is hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup. Kho Kho, an ancient sport of India is finally having the fortune being celebrated on a global level through a world competition as the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is getting hosted in India. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is getting hosted in both men's and women's formats and a total of 20 teams will play in the men's competition and 19 in the women's competition. The Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will start with a round-robin stage and then move to knockout matches. The teams are divided into four groups, each having five teams, with the exception of Group A, with just 4 teams. India Women's Team Registers Emphatic 175-18 Victory Over South Korea to Begin Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Campaign in Style.

The Women's competition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 commenced on January 14 and hosts India played their first match against South Korea. The Indian women’s Kho Kho team began their Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign with a stunning 175-18 victory over South Korea at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium. They will face Iran in their next encounter.

Chaithra B, Meeru, and skipper Priyanka Ingle led the charge as they displayed a strong defensive performance, seizing the momentum from the South Korean side with consecutive dream runs. The dynamic trio of Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka Ingle, and Reshma Rathod showed strong offensive performance as well extending India's lead. The match concluded with India securing a massive victory.

When Is India vs Iran, Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025? Know Date , Time and Venue

Hosts India Women take on Iran Women in their Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2024-25 second match on January 15. The IND-W vs IRN-W Kho Kho Match will be played at IGI Stadium in Delhi and will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details of the India vs Iran Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match. Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony in New Delhi.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Iran, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs IRN-W Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Iran, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for IND-W vs INR-W Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. Online streaming can also be found on the Star Sports YouTube channel as an alternative viewing option for free. DD Sports will also provide a live online viewing option for DD Dish users.

