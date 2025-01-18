India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is approaching its conclusion, and hosts India are among the top tour teams to have qualified for the semi-finals. Placed in Group A, India showcased great prowess and gameplay against relatively novice opponents to enter the quarterfinals. Then, they thrashed Sri Lanka 100-40 to secure a spot in the final four. India Men's Team Qualifies for Semifinals of Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Pratik Waikar and Co Storm into Last Four With Dominant 100-40 Victory Over Sri Lanka.

India were in great form against Sri Lanka, where they pulled away in the match from Turn 1 itself, getting 58 points. Sri Lanka did manage to claim points but were caught by Indian defenders batch after batch. However, India in Turn 3 upped the ante, and notched up 100 points, which is a first in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

When Is India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals? Know Date , Time and Venue

Hosts India take on South Africa in their Kho Kho World Cup 2024-25 Semi-Finals on January 18. The IND vs SA Kho Kho Match will be played at IGI Stadium in Delhi and will start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details of the India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match. India Women's Kho Kho Team Qualifies for Semifinals of Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Priyanka Ingle and Co Beat Bangladesh 109-16 to Enter Last Four.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. Fans in India can watch the IND vs BAN Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for IND vs BAN Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. DD Sports will also provide a live online viewing option for DD Dish users.

