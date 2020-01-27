Kobe Bryant Last Message: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Reveals What NBA Legend Texted him on Instagram Hours Before Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal (Photo Credits: @SSJreef/Twitter)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant messaged Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, just hours before he died in a helicopter crash. Shareef took to Twitter and revealed the message Bryant sent him on Instagram. The message was sent at 8:19 AM local time, and a couple of hours later Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the crash. Shareef after receiving the tragic news of Bryant’s death shared the screenshot of their conversation on Twitter. This is believed to be Bryant’s last message before his demise. Kobe Bryant Tragic Death: A Look at Some Memorable Moments of the ‘NBA Legend Gone Too Soon’.

Bryant’s message to Shareef read, “You good fam?” Shareef replied: “Yeah. Just been getting this work in trying to figure out my next move. How you been?” Shareef while sharing the screenshot wrote, “Literally this morning you reached out to me .... I love you forever unc I love you.” Kobe Bryant, Basketball Legend No More: 8 Inspirational Sayings on Life and Hard Work That Define NBA Legend’s Legacy.

Here’s the Screenshot of Bryant’s Possible Last Message

Literally this morning you reached out to me ....😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Shareef had recently announced that he wanted to transfer from UCLA and looks like Bryant reached out to the 20-year-old college basketball player for that. However, the LA Lakers legend did not reply to Shareef after the duo’s initial greeting. Bryant and Shareef’s father Shaquille were teammates at the LA Lakers. The two won three NBA championships together as well.

Bryant’s representatives said that the LA Lakers legend was travelling with his daughter to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice. A total of nine passengers, including Gianna and Kobe, were killed in the helicopter crash. The accident took place outside the city of Calabasas.