India are set to host England in the first Test of the four-match series. Day 1 of the opening Test will begin on February 5 (Friday). We will be tracking the Test match here ball-by-ball and by the hour and will keep proving score updates and news from the match. Not only the IND vs ENG Test match, here we will also track live sports breaking news, updates on all major sports across the world, transfer news and rumours, news on player retirements and all other major updates on sports from around the world. Rishabh Pant Will Keep Wickets in IND vs ENG First Test in Chennai, Says India Captain Virat Kohli.

If you are a sports fan you are at the right place. Here we track and cover on all sports be it cricket, football, hockey, badminton, tennis, golf and wrestling and every other major sports. In the major headlines from Thursday, India captain Virat Kohli announced Rishabh Pant will play the first Test a wicketkeeper-batsman while news from the England camp was Zak Crawley has injured his wrists and is out from the opening two Tests of the series. Barcelona qualified for the Copa del Rey semi-final after beating Granada 5-3 in a thrilling last-eight encounter. IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Play Maiden Test in India After 17 Away Games.

Bangladesh scored 430 in the first innings with Mehidy Hasan scoring his maiden international hundred while West Indies ended the second day on 75/2 with Mustafizur Rahman taking both the wickets. Stay tuned on this page to keep yourself updated and informed on all sports-related news and details.

