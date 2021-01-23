Bangladesh beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second ODI match to clinch the three-match series with a game to spare. Mehdi Hasan was the star for Bangladesh with the ball taking 4/25 to bundle West Indies for 148 before captain Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan took them home in 33.2 overs. Tamim scored a half-century while Shakib remained not-out on 43. Elsewhere, Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten century to rescue Sri Lanka from a 7/2 situation. Meanwhile, here we bring you all latest sports breaking news, top stories related to sports and sportspersons from across the world latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players, birthdays of sports stars and every important sports news you need to know. India vs England First Two Test Matches in Chennai To Be Played Behind Closed Doors.

Mathews struck his 11th Test hundred and first at Galle keep Sri Lanka alive in the series. He came to the crease with Sri Lanka reeling at 7/2 in the fifth over of the second Test. Mathews then struck a 69-run stand with Lahiru Thirimanne (43) and followed it with a 117-run partnership with captain Dinesh Chandimal (52). Mathews then went to complete his century and remained unbeaten at stumps.

In the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder created new records after smashing the highest total in BBL history. Led by Alex Hales’ century, Sydney Thunders scored 232/5 in 20 overs to surpass the previous record of 223/8 by Hobart Hurricanes in 2017. Sydney Thunder had scored 219/7 just last month against Melbourne Stars. They now feature twice in top five highest totals scored batting first in BBL history. Highest Total in BBL: Sydney Thunder Break Record, Check Full List of Highest Team Scores in Big Bash League.

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2021 after failing to reach an agreement with the tournament authorities that would allow him to travel to Australia and also complete his quarantine before the scheduled start of the tournament from February 8. In football, Mumbai City FC beat East Bengal 1-0 to restore their five-point lead at the top of the points table.