South Africa and Pakistan will face each other in the first match of the two-game starting on January 26, 2021 at the National Stadium, This will be the Proteas’ first international game in Pakistan since 2007. Meanwhile, we bring you all the updates regarding that clash and all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and the latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 returns as teams face each other in the knockout phase of the competition. Karnataka will take on Punjab in the first quarter-final of the competition while Tamil Nadu is set to face Himachal Pradesh in the second QF clash of the day. Chelsea Part Ways With Frank Lampard After Poor Start Leaves Club Mid-Table in Premier League.

Football action further continues with the Indian Super League 2020-21 action. NorthEast United take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest fixture as the Kolkata club looks to cut the points gap between them and leaders Mumbai City FC.

Afghanistan take on Ireland in the third and final of the three-match series at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan have already won the series by recording wins in the first two games but with the clash a part of the World Cup Super League, every win is important.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).