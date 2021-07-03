Ashleigh Barty meets Katerina Siniakova in Wimbledon 2021 third round Women's singles match. With an eye on fourth round, Barty starts as favourite to win this clash. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Ashleigh Barty vs Katerina Siniakova tennis match live streaming online and live telecast in India, then continue reading. Wimbledon 2021: Emma Raducanu Becomes Youngest British Woman in Open Era To Reach Fourth Round.

This is going to be the first meeting between Ashleigh Barty and Katerina Siniakova. Barty starts as favourite to win this clash. She defeated Anna Blinkova in the second round. Siniakova, on the other hand, defeated CoCo Vandeweghe to make it to the third round.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Katerina Siniakova Women's Singles Third Round Match?

Ashleigh Barty vs Katerina Siniakova's third-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 03, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on Centre Court and will not start before 09:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Coco Gauff Matches 2019 Breakout by Reaching 4th Round at Wimbledon 2021

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Katerina Siniakova Women's Singles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Ashleigh Barty vs Katerina Siniakova Women's singles round three match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Ashleigh Barty vs Katerina Siniakova Women's Singles Round 3 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Ashleigh Barty vs Katerina Siniakova match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

