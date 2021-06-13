It's a tug of war going on between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals of the French Open 2021. As the game got intense, Novak and the Greek tennis stalwart left no stone unturned to win every point. Just as Tsitsipas slammed a shot from his side which landed very close to the net. Novak rushed to desperately hit the ball which resulted in the Serbian ace getting tumbled. The Serbian ace lost the point but quickly got up as if nothing had happened to him. How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open Men's Singles Semi-Final 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast French Open 2021 Score Updates on TV

The video of the Novak falling was shared on social media. While a few fans were worried about his well-being the others lauded his effort to hit the ball. Djoko made his way into the finals after defeating Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the tournament. As one may recall, the match lasted for more than four hours. Whereas, Stefanfos went on to beat Alexander Zverev which was an equally mouthwatering contest.

Now, let's have a look at the video of Djoko falling:

The two played the longest rally of 25 shots where Novak walked away with the point. When we say that, we mean that Djoko has to fight out hard for even a single point. At the time of going online, both players had won 5 games each in the first set.

