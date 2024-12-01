Tottenham Hotspur will host Fulham on December 1 in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 season. Both teams are on a downward spiral in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur coming down to eighth in the table, while Fulham have dropped to 12th spot. While Tottenham have had a topsy-turvy season, Fulham after a good start, have failed to maintain their momentum. Premier League 2024–25: Bukayo Saka Shines As Arsenal Thrash West Ham in Seven-Goal Thriller

The Ange Postecoglou-coached side might see the return of Cristian Romero, while others like de Ven, Richarlison, Odobery, Moore, and Vicario remain sidelined from the encounter. Meanwhile, Fulham have injury concerns of their own, with Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca still sitting on the bench. A win here will help both clubs get back on their feet again in the PL standings.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Fulham in matchweek 13 of the ongoing Premier League 2024-25. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and starts at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2024–25: Ruud van Nistelrooy Reflects on Joining Leicester City as Manager, Says ‘Excited To Give Everything I Can’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner for Premier League matches in India are Star Sports Network, who will live telecast Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham viewing options on Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match ?

Disney+Hotstar will are live online streaming partners of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India and provide live viewing options of Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham PL match on their app and website. Tottenham Hotspur are most likely to come out on top against Fulham.

