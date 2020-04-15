UFC Eye Return to Action on May 9 With Three Blockbuster Title Fights

Dana White (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 249 Pay-per-view and all the subsequent events after sponsors stopped promotions due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Ultimate Fighting Championship is looking ready to return sooner than expected as promotion is eyeing a return on May 9, 2020, with the location yet to be decided. As many as three title fights are expected to take place at the event with bouts from the previous card shifted for this PPV. ‘Conor McGregor Deserves Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Lightweight Title if He Beats Me’, Says UFC Fighter Justin Gaethje.

UFC President Dana White recently told ESPN that the promotion were looking to rebook several fights from the previous event that had to be rescheduled due to the postponement. Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo vs Dominic Cruz and Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer are expected to be the three title fights to take at the mega star-studded event. WWE Resumes Live Broadcasts from Florida After Gaining 'Essential Services' Status Amid Coronavirus.

It is also reported that Dana White is looking for a private island for this Pay-per-view as he said ‘We will be the first sport back, ‘Fight Island’ is real. It’s a real thing. The infrastructure is being built right now, and that’s really going to happen. It will be on ESPN.’ White also stated Florida could be another location to hold the UFC event on May 9.

It is understood that all of the fights from UFC 249 will be shifted to this event while some fights which were supposed to take place on UFC 250 will also be included. With almost three-title fights, this card is looking as one of the best the company has ever put on in recent years.