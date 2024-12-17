We saw another advancement in the rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Seth Rollins interrupted CM Punk during a promo where Punk was talking about and taking a dig at Seth Rollins. After Seth came in with the interruption, CM Punk couldn't hold himself back and took the fight to Seth Rollins who made an entry from the area where spectators sit and enjoy the show. Both got indulged in the brawl and were later separated by the management and security members. As the WWE RAW is moving to Netflix, we are going to see an important clash between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. New WWE RAW Logo for Netflix Unveiled by WWE CCO Triple H (Watch Video).

Bron Breakker once again successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ludwig Kaiser. Bron Breakker hit Kaiser with his "Super Spear" and pinned him to retain the Intercontinental title. The War Raiders defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgement Day to become the new WWE World Tag Champions. Damian Priest cost the Judgement Day the World Tag Team titles. It was an emotional sight for the War Raiders after they prevailed in the end. The Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament also took a step further after Zoey Stark defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter to advance. Cody Rhodes Injury Update: WWE Undisputed Champion Diagnosed with Axial Compression of The Cervical Spine After Kevin Owens' Cowardly Attack During Saturday Night's Main Event 2024.

Seth Rollins Interrupts CM Punk

CM Punk Attacks Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker Retains Intercontinental Championship

War Raiders Beat the Judgement Day to Become New World Tag Team Champions

Zoey Stark Advances in Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament

🌐 ZOEY STARK ADVANCES! Can she make it to the finals of the Women's #ICTitle Tournament? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tdDpC2tnQ0 — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2024

Rhea Ripley as No. 1 Contender for Women’s World Championship!

Drew McIntyre Tries to Brain Wash Seth Rollins

Sami Zayn Attacks Drew McIntyre

The New Day Disrespecting Boston's Crowd

'No one wants to be in the same room as The New Day anymore'

With this another WWE RAW leaves fans with more suspense. WWE RAW is all set to move to Netflix where we are going to see CM Punk taking on Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns battling with Solo Sikoa and also Liv Morgan will be defending her WWE Women's World title during the WWE RAW on Netflix. The storylines are going to get more intense as the Road to Wrestlemania 41 is all set to begin.

