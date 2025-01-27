RAW on January 27, 2025, will be the third show of the 2025 year and will also be available on Netflix. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just a week away, and ahead of the PLE WWE Raw will have some interesting matchups. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes are expected to make appearances while in-ring action will see Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez facing Bianca Belair and Naomi. In the men’s category will see Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre facing each other and Tag teams also in action. The matches will be played in Atlanta. Check out WWE Raw matches on January 27. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results Today, January 25: Gunther, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley Defend Their Titles; Shawn Michaels Super Kicks Kevin Owens During Royal Rumble 2025 Ladder Match Contract Signing, Results and Highlights of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre

There has been a long battle between Samui Zayn and Drew McIntyre. And the wrestlers have decided to settle their disputes in the squared ring. Even though Zayn has been unable to beat McIntyre up until now, he will be pumped up to beat the Celtic Warriors once and for all.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs Bianca Belair & Naomi

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in Action

The Women’s side of the WWE was led by Liv Morgan for a long period and has formed a partnership with Raquel Rodriguez and Judgement Day. Even though she lost her title, the star is still heading the locker-room and will be in action against Bianca Belair and Naomi on January 27. CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns and Others Declaring Himself Winner Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul to make Appearances

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently played in the Saturday Night’s Main event and will make an appearance on Monday Night Raw. Roman Reigns will also address fans after winning the Ula Fala in the Raw first episode. Logan Paul will also be seen on Monday Night Raw after a long break.

War Raiders vs Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh For WWE TagTeam Title

The only title match on the day will be men’s tag team title where champions War Raiders will defend their title against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).