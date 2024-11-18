November 18 will see a pre-tapped WWE RAW from Grand Rapids in Michigan, the city also hosted last week's edition. Monday Night Raw is expected to be an explosive episode following several key wrestlers being advertised for the show, including the likes of Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Sheamus. This week's RAW will act as a set for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: War Games, one of the most important PLE's for the company. US President-Elect Donald Trump Greeted By WWE COO Triple H During UFC 309 At Madison Square Garden (Watch Video).

Seth Rollins vs Bronson Reed

The Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed saga sees no end, despite the former picking up a clean win over the heavyweight wrestlers in WWE Crown Jewel 2024. Reed has constantly been an obstacle in Rollins' path and is looking to make an example of the former World Champion.

Bron Breakker Defends WWE IC Championship Against Sheamus

In the battle of super-heavyweights Bron Breakker, who has been on a roll since winning Intercontinental Champion, will face off against Sheamus. Sheamus is a decorated champion in WWE but is yet to get his hands on the IC title, which Breakker is looking to use as a stepping stone in the food chain. John Cena to Compete in WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Confirms His Last Appearance in the Event (See Video).

LWO and American Made Clash In Mixed Tag Match

The LWO and American Made have been going up against each other for weeks, with their fights culminating in a mixed tag match, where Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega will be in action against Chad Gable and Ivy Nile. Chad Gable has constantly nagged about Rey being a prominent face on WWE RAW, and himself has struggled to get a win over the former heavyweight champ.

The Bloodline members are rumoured to make an appearance on RAW, following Reed's beat down of Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown.

