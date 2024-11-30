WWE Friday Night SmackDown on November 29, had a big impact on the Survivor Series WarGames 2024 PLE with two of the events directly connected to the main event match. Roman Reigns and CM Punk sat face-to-face to clear the ‘ambiguity’ while Jey Uso was part of ring action taking on Jacob Fatu. Cody Rhodes was also in action on the November 29 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Surprises: Check Out Possible Betrayals and Returns Featuring Brock Lesnar, Goldberg in High Octane Matches at PLE.

Roman Reigns-CM Punk Faceoff

Seeking answers to CM Punk’s intentions of joining OG Bloodline ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. Wiseman Paul Hayman was also in the mix as two superstars were in discussion. Roman Reigns and CM Punk cleared their feelings for each other but vowed to stay together for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. Interestingly CM Punk mentioned that he is in the match just for Paul Heyman.

Jacob Fatu Defeats Jey Uso

In the advantage match for the WarGames 2024, Solo Sikoa’s enforcer Jacob Fatu was in action against Jey Uso. Even though Uso tried to play around the ‘Warewolf’ he was heavily beaten up prior to the main event match. Fatu was aggressive as expected and delivered a powerful performance. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Cody Rhodes With Big Win

Cody Rhodes not in the main event match was one of the surprises in the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. Cody Rhodes after missing multiple chances for the finisher finally hits a cutter on Hayes and then hits him with the crossroads and covers him for the win.

WWE Women’s United States Championship Triple Threat Tournament Match: Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend

In the semifinal match for the Women’s US Championship, Michin came out on top, defeating Lash Legend and Piper Niven. In the exciting match, Niven picks up Michin for a powerbomb, but Lash connects as Michin hits the floor. Niven headbutts Lash, sending her to the mat. Niven comes down, but Lash moves and picks up Niven and drops her, but takes out Lash and covers Piper for the win.

