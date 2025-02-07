The February 07, 2025 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The event as expected will feature Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair making appearances along with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Also, Fans can expect matches for the Elimination Chamber 2025 qualification. Check out WWE Raw matches on February 7. Women's Royal Rumble 2025 Winner Charlotte Flair Reportedly Divorces WWE Star Andrade.

Preparations of the Elimination Chamber Matches

After Raw episode, Liv Morgan and CM Punk won their qualification matches in for the Elimination Chamber 2025. SmackDown will also host similar matches thought the participants are not revealed yet. Wrestlers who missed out in the Royal Rumble will look for a chance in the WrestleMania 2025 main event. WWE Wrestler Bayley to Play in 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Receives Special Gift from Stephen Curry (Watch Video).

Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes Making Appearances

After a mega event, winner of the Royal Rumble 2025 Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso will address the WWE Universe. Uso received grand welcome in Raw Episode while Charlotte was booed by the crowd in Cleveland. She will look for some ‘love’. Cody Rhodes will also address the Memphis crowd on the Friday Night Raw episode on February 7.

