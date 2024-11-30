WWE is back with its biggest Premium Live Events (PLEs) of the year– WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The main event of the PLE will be the Men’s five v five match and similar is the case in the women’s division. In the 2024 WWE Survivor Series WarGames, fans will see Roman Reigns and his OG Bloodline taking on Solo Sikoa and his side with the addition of CM Punk and Bronson Reed in the respective teams. Besides several championship matches and men’s WarGames, the event will also feature women’s WarGames with Liv Morgan and her team taking on Rhea Ripley and her side. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Surprises: Check Out Possible Betrayals and Returns Featuring Brock Lesnar, Goldberg in High Octane Matches at PLE.

In these WarGames matchups, Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa’s sides have advantages with their side’s win in WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Here is what fans need to watch for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 and an advantage rule explained.

Stipulations of WarGames Match and Advantage Rule Explained

In the WWE WarGames, there are two teams at odds with one another who enter a steel cage that engulfs not one but two wrestling rings at intervals and must use their skills, toughness, and some military-level strategy to conquer their rivals. Each team has a captain calling shots for the match where after five minutes a new wrestler will enter the ring. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Whichever of the two teams wins the ‘advantage’ will be able to send in a team member, making the match 2vs1 for two minutes. This call is again taken by the team captain. For the WarGames 2024 – Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are seen as captains for their respective teams. With the numbers advantage, teams tend to take out opponents easily. After that 120 seconds, the other team can also send in their second wrestler to back even at 2vs2 and the cycle can continue. Check out the WarGames 2023 video below for more explanation.

WWE WarGames 2023 Highlights

This year's event takes place in Vancouver, and two WarGames matches will take place. Fans are intrigued with the idea and concept of the WarGames, spicing up the battles between two teams. In India WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024, live telecast will start at 4:30 AM on Dec 1.

