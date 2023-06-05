New Delhi, June 5 : Acer Aspire Vero laptop with claimed world class focus on sustainability has been aptly launched on the World Environment Day. Acer claims that the new Aspire Vero laptop is a perfect blend of superb performance, revolutionary features and is dedicated towards environment preservation.

The new sustainability focussed Acer Aspire Vero laptop gets powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processor and boasts of VeroSense technology to offer excellent performance and multiple power-saving modes for long battery life. Apple WWDC 2023: Tech Giant Expected To Release iOS 17 on June 5; Download Availability and All Important Facts.

Acer Aspire Vero Specifications

The Acer Aspire Vero laptop features a 14-inch full HD IPS Display with narrow bezel design, the brand’s Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction and PurifiedView for enhance audio/visual clarity.

The notebook gets powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, backed by dual-channel 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB, PCIe Gen4 SSD storage and runs on Windows 11 Home OS. The device is offered in two variants - Intel Core i5 and Core i3.

The new Acer Vero packs in a 50Wh battery and 65W AC adapter. It features an advanced OceanGlass Touchpad to offer butter smooth and accurate navigation, while its backlit keyboard enables typing with ease in lowlight and dark conditions. Nothing Phone (2) Will Be Manufactured in India, Announced London-Based Firm.

Acer Aspire Vero – India Price & Availability

The new Acer Aspire Vero notebook has been prices starting at Rs 49,999 and is available to purchase through via Acer E-store, Acer exclusive stores, Flipkart and Amazon.

Buyers choosing to purchase the Aspire Vero from Acer exclusive retail stores between from 5th to 9th June can avail an additional old laptop exchange offer of Rs 5,000.

