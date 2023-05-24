New Delhi, May 24: Adobe Photoshop is one the best image editing software out there. Every year it gets new features that make the editing process easier and faster. Now, the company has added Adobe Firelfy to Adobe Photoshop. It will allow users to edit images with just a text prompt.

The new announcement was met with great excitement and fear. Many users commented that the new Generative Fill AI may have made image editing too easy. However, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen claims Firefly A.I. is a creative co-pilot for Photoshop users.

Photoshop claims the new Generative Fill will allow users to create more robust content. It will help create to quickly realize their vision by making complex edits and refinements. Users will have complete control over every creation. Windows Copilot Announced at Microsoft Build 2023 – New AI Assistant for Windows 11 Gets Bing and ChatGPT Plugins.

Adobe Firefly Features

With Generative Fill, you can use a text prompt to create impressive art in seconds. The AI-powered capabilities also let you add, extend, and remove content from images. Each generated fill addition is added non-destructively on a new layer. You can use the editing tool to adjust AI additions without damaging the original image.

Generative Fill creates images with appropriate shadows, reflections, lighting, and perspective. It allows you to refine, retouch, and rework. The new tools allow you to extend images, change backgrounds, update an outfit, or even add generated objects. You can also cut out unwanted elements with ease or even remove stray shadows.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Generative Fill in Photoshop (beta)! 👋 Learn more with Paul Trani: https://t.co/K1Om3einWU pic.twitter.com/Gpz9llHOOR — Adobe Photoshop (@Photoshop) May 23, 2023

Additionally, the new generative AI models are trained on Adobe Stock imagery, openly licensed work, and public domain content where the copyright has expired. This means that it produces content that is safe for commercial use. Photo Filters: 70% Parents Believe Editing Apps and Image Filters Negatively Impacting Children's Body Image.

How To Use Adobe Firefly Generative Fill AI In Adobe Photoshop

The new feature is currently available in the beta version. You can try it by signing up for a free trial of Photoshop. Then, you can open the Creative Cloud app and install Photoshop (beta) desktop application.

