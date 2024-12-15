New Delhi, December 15: Adobe has introduced a new feature in Adobe Camera Raw to enhance photography by removing unwanted reflections from images taken through windows. The innovative tool, powered by AI, will allow users to eliminate reflections with a single click. The Adobe Reflection Removal tool is expected to help you transform a photo that you might consider deleting into one that is good enough to share.

The beta version is only accessible through Camera Raw, but Adobe plans to release a more comprehensive version that will be available across the entire Lightroom platform in the future. Adobe is also planning to add support for JPEGs, HEICs, and other non-raw file formats. Adobe Reflection Removal is a technology that is powered by AI, but it is not classified as generative AI. Meta Video Seal: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Platform Introduces Open-Source Model To Watermark AI-Generated Videos; Check Details and Know How It Works.

In its initial version, the tool targets one type of reflection, which is caused by large plate glass windows that cover most or all of your field of view. The tool is not intended to eliminate reflections from smaller or far away, nor can it handle situations where the window frame is visible in the field of view. Additionally, the tool does not remove reflections from objects like wine glasses, car surfaces, or natural elements such as clouds reflected in a lake.

How To Use Adobe Reflection Removal Feature?

The technology works with raw photos only, such as DNGs, CR2s, ARWs, and ProRAWs. Open the Camera Raw plug-in and navigate to the "Technology Previews" section in the "Preferences Panel". From there, enable the "New AI Settings" and "Features Panel", and then restart the host application, which can be either Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Bridge.

After you import your photo, look for the "Remove Panel", represented by an eraser icon on the right side of the user interface. In the "Distraction Removal" section, you will find a checkbox labelled as "Reflections." By checking the box, the model will run for a few seconds and provide its best estimate of how the image would appear without any reflections. Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces New Version of Grok 2 With Free Access for All Users; Check Details.

Once the process is complete, you will notice that the slider below the checkbox is set to 100, indicating the maximum effect of the reflection removal. If you want to see the reflections again, you can move the slider back to zero, and the reflections will gradually reappear in the image.

