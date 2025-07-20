New Delhi, July 20: Adobe has introduced new changes to its Firefly Video Model for creators to work faster and more accurately. The update brings better motion visuals, smarter controls, and more. Adobe will also introduce additional generative AI partner models in the Generate Video feature on Firefly for allowing its users to pick the one that best suits their creative goals.

The updated workflow tools will help users to control over how video looks and feels. Users can now add custom-generated sound effects in the Firefly web app and begin exploring AI-driven videos led by avatars. Ina blog post, Adobe said, "we’re introducing powerful enhancements to our Firefly Video Model, including improved motion fidelity and advanced video controls that will accelerate your workflows and provide the precision and style you need to elevate your storytelling." ‘Baby Grok’: Elon Musk Announces To Make an AI App Dedicated to Kid-Friendly Content ‘Inspired by Baby Groot’.

Adobe Firefly Model Improved Features

Firefly’s upgraded Video Model now offers smoother motion and more lifelike transitions for creators to produce videos that feel natural and visually polished. Adobe has recently introduced Runway’s Gen-4 Video and Google’s Veo3 with Audio to Firefly Boards, along with Veo3 with Audio in the Generate Video tool. More partner models are also expected to be added soon. Whether it is storyboarding or creating full animated videos, Firefly’s web and mobile apps now helps to pick the AI model that suits your project.

The company also shared a detailed prompt which is "Cinematic drone shot going between the trees of a snowy forest at sunset golden hour. The lighting is cinematic and gorgeous and soft and sun-kissed, with golden backlight and dreamy bokeh and lens flares. The color grade is cinematic and magical. shot on film. Drone shot smooth camera, aerial cinematography. Snow is falling gently." Grok Companion Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI May Soon Launch ‘Valentine’ Character Inspired by ‘Edward Cullen From Twilight and Christian Grey From 50 Shades’.

Adobe Firefly’s update also introduced tools that give creators more control and flexibility. Users can now select from vertical, horizontal, or square aspect ratios without extra editing. Features like Composition Reference for Video, Style Presets, and Keyframe Cropping will help to refine visual storytelling. Firefly also adds a beta feature to generate sound effects using text or even your voice for perfect timing. Users can also create avatar-led videos using customisable avatars and backgrounds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).