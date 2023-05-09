Mumbai, May 9: Several new features are being revealed ahead of the Apple WWDC 2023 on June 5th. The company is likely to launch new iOS and macOS versions at this event. A new report has revealed that Apple Maps is getting a new Live Activities feature. This will display turn-by-turn navigation directly on the iPhone lock screen itself. Apple Hiring? Tim Cook Says Company Continuing To Hire, Mass Layoffs Are a 'Last Resort'.

The upcoming feature will be available in iOS 17. It will show the map in a square window with direction prompts at the top. The new feature will offer a seamless transition when unlocking an iPhone. Additionally, users can swipe up and view their notifications as usual.

The iOS 17 will allow the users to move the map around. However, the company is still testing single tap and long press options to open the full Maps app. It might also add a graphic button or with a long press or single tap for resizing. The live activity can be minimized to the size of the music player in the lock screen. Users will be able to re-maximize it by tapping the activity.

The Live Activities was initially added with iOS 16 last year. It displays the app's most current data on the lock screen and in Dynamic Island. This includes updates like pickup location, live game scores, etc. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and Other Apple Smartphones Could Be Banned in These Countries, Here's Why.

Apple iOS 17 will be revealed at the WWDC 2023 keynote next month. It is expected to come with several new features. This will include revamped Health/ Wallet apps, app sideloading capability, and more. It is to be noted that Apple Maps is not the primary app for many users.

