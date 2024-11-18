PlayStation shared an update for LEGO Horizon Adventures. The company announced the new LEGO Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker and Sawtooth set is available for pre-order starting from today. The new set is made up of 768 pieces, which will allow players to recreate iconic adventures. The new LEGO Horizon Adventures set is scheduled to hit stores on March 1, 2025. Those who are interested can pre-order from today via LEGO.com and selected retailers around the world. Sony Likely To Introduce Dedicated Gameplay Rewind Button to Future PlayStation Controllers.

New Set of LEGO Horizon Adventures Now Available for Pre-Order

Introducing the #LEGOHorizonAdventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker and Sawtooth set. Available to pre-order from today, and on shelves March 1, 2025. Full details: https://t.co/idKAkw8t90 pic.twitter.com/LS23NHP6a2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2024

