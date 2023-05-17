Mumbai, May 17: In a bid to take on Mukesh Ambani's Jio Cinema, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has partnered with Lionsgate and Shemaroo as it announced its new OTT service Cinemaplus. The company recently announced its own "Over The Top" streaming platform which will be called "Cinemaplus". Notably, BSNL's launch of Cinemaplus comes a few days after Reliance's Jio Cinema decided to monetise its presence in the market.

Besides announcing the launch of Cinemaplus, BSNL has also announced numerous OTT packs which its users can purchase in order to enjoy their favourite TV shows and movies. As per a report in the Times of India, BSNL has also partnered with a few OTT platforms including Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama and EpicOn etc to offer the best OTT services to its customers. JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan Launched in India With HBO and Warner Bros Content; Know Price, List of Shows Streaming and Other Details.

Is This BSNL's OTT Debut?

It must be noted that this is not BSNL's OTT debut. BSNL has also only rebranded its existing platform YuppTv. To date, YuppTv was available for all BSNL users for up to Rs 249 a month. With YuppTv now rebranded as "Cinemaplus", BSNL will be offering the new OTT service to hundreds and thousands of users.

The new OTT service offers a wide range of plans which BSNL customers can choose as per their needs. At present, BSNL is offering the Cinemaplus OTT services in three unique plans which include different combinations of OTT services with the base plan starting at Rs 49. The plans then go all the way up to Rs 249 per month. HBO Premium Content Now Available on JioCinema: Here's How You Can Watch Shows Like Succession, Game of Thrones, Barry on the Platform in India.

There are three different plans and these include the BSNL Cinemaplus starter pack priced at Rs 49, BSNL Cinemaplus full pack which is priced at Rs 199 and the BSNL Cinemaplus premium pack which will cost Rs 249 to customers. BSNL users who have an active fiber connection can gain access to the new OTT service Cinemaplus by choosing one of the three plans. The plans will be linked to the registered phone number of the said user which can be used to access a wide variety of content on Cinemaplus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).