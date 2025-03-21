Sam Altman-run OpenAI has introduced advanced speech-to-text and text-to-speech models in its API to empower developers to create sophisticated and customisable voice agents. These speech-to-text models include gpt-4o-transcribe and gpt-4o-mini-transcribe to improve transcription accuracy and language recognition compared to the previous Whisper models. Additionally, the launch of the gpt-4o-mini-tts model introduces enhanced steerability. It will allow developers to instruct the model to offer customised experiences for use cases. Elon Musk and Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Agree To Expedite Trial Over For-Profit Shift.

OpenAI Audio Models in API

Three new state-of-the-art audio models in the API: 🗣️ Two speech-to-text models—outperforming Whisper 💬 A new TTS model—you can instruct it *how* to speak 🤖 And the Agents SDK now supports audio, making it easy to build voice agents. Try TTS now at https://t.co/MbTOlNYyca. — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 20, 2025

