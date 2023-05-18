Texas, May 18: A professor at Texas A&M University ran into problems after using the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The story turned out to be the latest cautionary tale against trusting AI.

Reportedly, the university professor wanted to test if his students were using AI to complete their assignments for the final exam. So he submitted the student' essays to OpenAI's bot ChatGPT. After scanning the submitted essays, the AI chatbot claims that there is a high probability that a computer wrote the essays for more than half of his class. AI-Powered New Google Cloud To Help Accelerate Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine for Biotech, Pharma Companies.

Subsequently, the professor prompted the university to withhold their diplomas. This led to considerable controversy. Students showed him their timestamped Google Docs to prove they did not use ChatGPT. When it was revealed that the AI chatbot had made a false claim, he apologized to the students. However, they will have to retake the exam.

"I copy and paste your responses in this account, and Chat GTP will tell me if the program generated the content. I put everyone's last three assignments through two separate times, and if they were both claimed by Chat GPT, you received a 0," the professor wrote in an email.

Mr Mumm teaches agricultural sciences and natural resources at A&M University in Texas. During a back-and-forth, he remarked, "I don't grade AI bullshit". It is quite ironic that he trusted AI more than his students. ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman Makes Shocking Admission Before US Lawmakers, Says 'If AI Goes Wrong, It Can Go Quite Wrong'.

Many students have started to use Ai software to complete their homework. This has led to distrust among teachers. In this case, ChatGPT just escalated the situation further.

