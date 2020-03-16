Coronavirus Testing Website by Google's Verily Goes Live For US Citizens, Here's How COVID-19 Screening Portal projectbaseline.com Works

Google's coronavirus screening website (Photo Credits: Internet)

New Delhi, March 16: In the wake of global coronavirus outbreak, Google's Verily has launched its website to determine whether a person living in the United States requires to go through a COVID-19 screening test. The portal - www.projectbaseline.com - has gone live on the internet. Verily, also known as Verily Life Sciences, is a healthcare research firm owned by Google's parent company Alphabet. Microsoft Bing Team Launches A Web Portal For Tracking Coronavirus Infections Worldwide.

While the URL www.projectbaseline.com has gone live, its features are limited. At present, the website is limited to California and will only be available to those living in two counties - Santa Clara and San Mateo. The portal is not for people experiencing severe cough, shortness of breath, fever, or other concerning symptoms. If a person has other symptoms and is an adult living either in Santa Clara or San Mateo, you can get an appointment for coronavirus testing.

However, Verily was not giving appointments for coronavirus testing on Monday evening. "Verily's Project Baseline is working to deliver COVID-19 testing initially in select counties in the Bay Area to the highest risk populations as defined by the California Department of Public Health," the portal stated. The website also notes that the company is trying to "expand testing in every way". Jack Ma Joins Twitter, Says 'First Shipment of Masks & Coronavirus Test Kits to US From Shanghai to be Shipped Soon'.

Verily launched the coronavirus testing website days after US President Donald Trump said that Google had begun working on COVID-19-related portal for Americans. Later, the Google team had tweeted, "We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time."