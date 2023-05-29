New Delhi, May 29: The Daam Android malware is designed to steal call records and access browsing history. Now, the Indian national cybersecurity organization, CERT-IN, has released a warning against the dangerous malware.

Apparently, the "Daam" malware comes with the capability to evade antivirus software and steal sensitive information. It can even install ransomware on targeted devices. Volt Typhoon: Microsoft Reveals China-Based Hackers Group Is Targeting Critical US Infrastructure.

If this malware infiltrates a device, it can read browsing history, gain access to call logs, hack call records, access contacts, access cameras, alter passwords, retrieve SMS messages, download/upload files, and interrupt background processes. The stolen data is transmitted to the attacker's server.

The Daam Malware encrypts device contents using AES encryption. It leaves behind "enc" files and a ransom note labelled "readme_now.txt." According to CERT-IN, here's how to safeguard your Android device against the Daam malware:

How To Safeguard Your Android Device From Daam Malware

Limit Download Sources: Stick to official app stores, such as your device's manufacturer or operating system app store, to reduce the chances of downloading malicious apps.

Review App Details: Always examine app details like the number of downloads, user reviews, comments, and the "ADDITIONAL INFORMATION" section before proceeding with the download.

Verify App Permissions: Pay attention to app permissions and only grant those relevant to the app's intended purpose. Avoid granting unnecessary permissions that might compromise your privacy.

Install Antivirus Software: Protect your device by installing reputable antivirus and antispyware software, and remember to keep it updated regularly. This helps in detecting and preventing malware infections.

Verify SMS Sender Information: Be vigilant for suspicious numbers that don't appear as genuine mobile phone numbers. Legitimate SMS messages from banks typically display sender IDs (consisting of the bank's short name) rather than phone numbers.

Avoid Side-loaded Apps: Do not enable the "Untrusted Sources" checkbox to install apps from untrusted sources. Rely on official and trusted sources for app installations.

Keep Your Device Updated: Install updates and patches for your Android device as soon as they become available from the vendor. These updates often include critical security enhancements.

Exercise Caution Online: Refrain from visiting untrusted websites or clicking on suspicious links. Be cautious when clicking on links in unsolicited emails and SMS messages, as they could lead to malicious websites or initiate malware downloads.

Research Before Clicking Links: Conduct thorough research before clicking on links provided in messages. Websites that offer phone number searches can help verify the authenticity of a number or identify potential scams.

Utilize Safe Browsing Tools: Consider leveraging safe browsing tools and filtering services provided by antivirus, firewall, and content-based filtering software to enhance your online safety.

Exercise Caution with Shortened URLs: Be cautious when encountering shortened URLs, such as those utilizing services like bit.ly or TinyURL. If possible, hover your cursor over the link to view the full website domain or use a URL checker to verify the destination.

Verify URLs: Only click on URLs that clearly display the website domain. When uncertain, use search engines to directly search for the organization's website to ensure its legitimacy.

Check Encryption Certificates: Before providing sensitive information online, verify the presence of valid encryption certificates by checking for the green lock icon in the browser's address bar. Ensure that proper security measures are in place.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you notice any unusual activity in your account, promptly report it to the respective bank or service provider. Provide relevant details to facilitate appropriate actions. Daam Virus: National Cyber Security Warns Against Spread of Virus That Steals Call Records, Camera and Reads History From Android Phones. To minimize the risk of downloading potentially harmful apps on Android devices, follow the above-mentioned precautions before installing any apps, even from the Google Play Store.

