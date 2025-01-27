Mumbai, January 27: DeepSeek-R1 was launched a week ago by Chinese company DeepSeek as an open-source model. The Chinese AI lab DeepSeek introduced this model with the capability to do mathematics, coding and general knowledge. After its release, it has become the most downloaded app on Apple's app store, beating OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Most AI models use powerful compute to provide better results to users; however, the DeepSeek AI was reportedly trained on better datasets and algorithms rather than compute capacity. Due to this reason, it is praised as a cost-effective and better option that gives accurate results and better benchmarks than the leading AI model ChatGPT. DeepSeek AI: NASDAQ 100 Futures Down 400 Point As Market Reacts to Release of Chinese AI Chatbot, on Path to Biggest Decline Since December 18, Says Report.

What is DeepSeek-R1? Check Its Efficiency, Performance and Training

DeepSeek-R1 is a new groundbreaking AI model from China's DeepSeek company, and it is regarded as powerful as OpenAI o1 models. ThDeepSeek R-1 outperformed major artificial intelligence models in the industry, including Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft. This shift indicated that China could potentially dominate the AI race in the future since it has several models launched, KLING AI, Kimi AI, and now DeepSeek AI, to compete with other models. Not only Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Meta, xAI, and others have been investing in AI, but China's Baidu and Alibaba have also invested a lot in tech.

DeepSeek said that its new DeepSeek R-1 model was on par with OpenAI o1 mini and was available in two sizes: 32B and 70B. The company launched two variants: DeepSeek-R1-Zero and DeepSeek-R1. The DeepSeek R-1 LLM comes with advanced reasoning and problem-solving capabilities and performs well compared to other models. It excels at advanced mathematics and coding more than OpenAI. TikTok Buyout: US-Based Perplexity AI Company Submits Revised Proposal To Merge With China’s Short-Form Video Platform.

Highlights of DeekSeek-R1

Licensed from MIT

Fully open-source model

Available on web and mobile app

Performs on par with OpenAI o1 mini model

Offers API outputs for fine-tuning & distillation

The AI chatbot has become a sensation in the tech community because of its results and accuracy. However, this model does not offer any real-time results like ChatGPT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).