Facebook Dark Mode Rolled Out on Desktop App; How To Get Facebook's New Feature

Facebook App Dark Mode (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Facebook, the social media giant on Friday officially rolled out the highly awaited Dark Mode on its revamped desktop app. This new feature is being offered for all the users across the platform. The new dark mode feature will allow the users to experience and enjoy the platform at lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy. This will minimise screen glare for use in low light. Currently, the dark mode is offered on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. This is the third product from the social media giant to get the dark mode. Facebook to Allow Employees to Work from Home Till End of 2020.

The new Facebook.com was announced at its F8 developer conference last year. With the rollout of the feature, the new desktop website is now faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games, and Groups that are similar to the mobile experience. Notably, the home page and page transitions load faster.

Facebook said in a statement that, "The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience."

Facebook also mentioned, "Easily create Events, Pages, Groups and ads on Facebook. Preview a new Group you're starting in real-time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it."

Here's how you can select the new version of Facebook's desktop version.

1. Firstly, click on the arrow on the top right corner of the home page.

2. And, now select 'Dark Mode' for switching to new Facebook.

3. The new dark mode will apply to your profile on the desktop app.