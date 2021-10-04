Bengaluru: Smartphone brand POCO on Monday announced that the company has sold 1 lakh units of the POCO X3 Pro by the end of Flipkart's BBD Day 1. As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, with POCO MAD discounts, consumers can purchase POCO X3 Pro at Rs 15,499. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Best Deals on Apple iPhones.

"With the X3 Pro reaching this milestone, POCO is also announcing the "ROM COM" Program in a way to express gratitude to all its fans. This initiative is a community-led event where POCO will be sending out X3 Pro units to popular custom ROM developers for continued community-focused development," the company said in a statement.

It's just been a day since @Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale started and we've sold over 1,00,000+ Mad Machines already. The #POCOX3Pro is probably the best seller in the category for its beasty #PROformance like always. 💪 pic.twitter.com/gP6KePCLfI — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) October 4, 2021

The device features a dot-type bezel-less 16.9cm (6.67) FullHD+ display with 2400x 1080p resolution, protected by flagship level Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate that provides smooth lag-free performance. The display delivers punchy vivid colours and provides stunning visuals and contrast, with HDR 10 support.

POCO X3 Pro offers quad camera setup, consisting of a Computer Vision Image signal processor, a 48MP primary sensor with F/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree FoV, 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor for portraiture.

The smartphone equips a 20MP front camera for selfies and houses massive 5160mAh battery. The device supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps and comes with several features including smooth video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock along with Vlog mode, to capture high-resolution videos in great quality for content creation and social media stories.

