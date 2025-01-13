New Delhi, January 13: Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 (Monumental Sale) is now live for Plus members, which offers exciting deals and discounts on a wide variety of products. The Flipkart sale allows Plus members to access offers ahead of other users, which is a great opportunity for early shoppers. From iPhones to premium Samsung Galaxy devices and more, the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 offers discounts and deals. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 will open for all users starting at midnight on January 13.

The Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 features deals across a wide range of product categories. Interested customers can find discounts on televisions, smartphones, and electronic items like cameras, pen drives, and laptops. Additionally, the sale includes offers on fashion products, furniture, mattresses, and home & kitchen appliances, which makes it a good opportunity for customers to save on various items for their homes and lifestyles. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Begins Today; From iQOO Z9s to iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Check List of Smartphones Available at Discounted Rate.

During the Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025, customers can find electronic products like pen drives starting at just INR 299, gaming laptops available from INR 45,990, 4K TVs priced at INR 15,999, and smartwatches beginning at INR 899, among other great deals. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy a 10% instant discount when using HDFC Bank credit cards. There will also be easy EMI options available for credit card purchases.

Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025: Deals, Offers and Discounts on Smartphones

The Flipkart sale 2025 offers deals on various smartphone brands, which include Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Realme, Nothing, CMF, Redmi, Motorola, POCO, and more. In the Flipkart sale, the iPhone 16 will be priced at INR 63,999. The iPhone 16 Plus will be available for INR 73,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro will be reduced to INR 1,02,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see a price drop to INR 1,27,900. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Launch in India on January 16, Reveals Colour Variants; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

During the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G will be available for INR 59,999, while the Galaxy S23 5G will be priced at INR 42,999. The Realme P2 Pro 5G will be offered at a price of INR 17,999. Additionally, deals for the recently launched POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G will begin tomorrow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).