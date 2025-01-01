New Delhi, January 1: Free Fire India is expected to make a comeback in 2025, which might bring excitement to fans who have been waiting since its ban in 2022. Garena, the developer behind the battle royale game will likely relaunch Free Fire India soon. The exact release date remains unconfirmed but recent job postings by Garena have generated speculation that preparations for the relaunch of the game may be in process.

Garena has yet to officially confirm the Free Fire India launch date. However, recent developments suggest that the launch could happen in 2025. As per reports, the company had initially planned to relaunch Free Fire India in 2023 but faced delays. Job postings on LinkedIn for various roles also have raised hopes that the game might be on its way back in India. Google Play Best Apps and Games of 2024: Partiful Wins Best Overall App Award, AFK Journey Wins Best Game Title; Check List of Best Games of 2024 and Best Apps of 2024.

Garena's battle royale game, Free Fire, is expected to return to India after it was banned in 2022. The Free Fire was reportedly banned in India for violating the IT Act 69A. After the ban, the game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. At the time it was banned, Free Fire reportedly had more than 10 million active users in India. Since the ban, there have been many rumours about the game making a comeback in India. Xiaomi Likely To Replace GetApps With PhonePe’s Indus Appstore in India.

Garena has been posting job vacancies, which has raised hope and speculation that Free Fire may soon be relaunched in India. The rumours began when Garena listed job openings on LinkedIn for various roles in India. The positions included marketing associate, graphic designer, senior programmer, and strategic operations. It has increased speculation that the company might be getting ready to bring the game back, possibly under the name Free Fire India. However, these job postings do not provide any confirmation at this time, as there has been no official announcement regarding the game's relaunch.

