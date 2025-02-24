New Delhi, February 24: Google is introducing a Circle-to-Search like feature for iPhone users, which will make it easier to search for anything on their devices. Last year, Google introduced a feature called "Circle to Search," which lets users to search for anything displayed on their screen with a simple gesture. Now, the company is bringing a similar feature for iPhone users.

Google Lens is been used for over 20 billion visual searches. Now, Google is rolling out two updates that will make it simpler to search for what you see across various apps and devices. Google is introducing new search gestures for iPhone users, which will enable them to highlight anything on their screen for a quick search. Apple To Launch M4 MacBook Air in March 2025, Tech Giant Abandons Budget Smartphone Market With iPhone 16e: Report.

The Lens screen-searching feature is now available on iOS in the Google app and the Chrome browser, offering a similar experience to the Circle to Search feature on Android. iPhone users can search for anything in the Google app or Chrome by drawing, highlighting, or tapping on it. The feature works with text, images, and videos.

How To Use the Feature?

To begin using the feature in Chrome, click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and choose “Search Screen with Google Lens.” Once you select this option, you can highlight, draw, or tap on objects on your screen without having to exit the app. You will also notice a new Lens icon in the address bar, which provides access to the same feature, similar to what is available for Chrome on desktop. Nothing Shares Teaser of Humanoid Robot Video With Nothing Phone in Its Lab Coat Pocket, Says ‘Different Kind of Unboxing About To Happen’ (Watch Video).

It will work in the same way within the Google app for iOS. Tap the three-dot menu, select “Search this Screen” and then choose what you want to search for. The update is being rolled out and will be available worldwide on Chrome and the Google app for iOS.

