San Francisco, December 13: Google is reportedly planning to lay off its staff by January 2025, and employees are worried. Recently, Team Blind posted suggesting that the tech giant might reduce its headcount in Q1 2025. This year, several tech companies laid off employees due to restructuring their business, global competition, and adopting automation.

The reports said that Google employees are worried about possible layoffs in the first month of next year. They suggested that the tech company increase the target layoffs for the lowest performers, and managers reportedly tightened their criteria for letting employees go amid Google engineers' productivity growth. Tech Layoffs in 2024: KPMG, Intel, Dell, Luminar and Others Reduce Hundreds of Employees This Year, So Far 1.49 Lakh People Affected.

Google Layoffs Likely To Be Announced in 2025

In 2024, the tech layoffs were announced and implemented by several companies, including Meta, Microsoft, X, Intel, Dell, Tesla and Google. The rumoured Google January layoff will reportedly impact the lower-performing employees. The tech giant would consider the individuals who are 8% to 10% more in the workforce than required. These are just rumours, and none of the claims are backed by any proof.

Google has faced several issues this year, including competition due to rising AI, regulatory problems with the EU, antitrust lawsuits alleging the company of monopolising the market, and legal enforcement to sell the Google Chrome browser and allow other third-party developers.

Google has been struggling to fight these issues, and amid these, it reported a 6% increase in its profit in FY24 at INR 1424 crore. In 2023, the Search Engine giant had already cut around 12,000 jobs, which amounted to around 6% of its total workforce. In the middle of this, Google's VP of Recruiting, Brian Ong, said that the company hired fewer people than it did a couple of years ago. Boeing Layoffs Begin: US-Based Aviation Giant Starts Issuing Notices to Employees As Par of Its Plan To Reduce 17,000 People, 10% of Workforce.

Just like this year, in 2025, tech giants leading the market will initiate layoffs. Besides, Android Headlines reported that Google CFO Anat Ashkenazi said the company wanted to make big changes to the cost base. These could hint at the possible Google layoffs coming soon in January 2025.

