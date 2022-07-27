Google Maps has officially launched the Street View feature in India. The global tech giant announced this feature at its I/O 2022 event held earlier this year. The Street View feature will be available in 10 cities of India including Amritsar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Hyderabad. Google has partnered with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra to make this feature available to the users. Google Maps Rolls Out Toll Prices in India, the US, Japan & Indonesia.

The Street View feature was not allowed in India because the government does not allow foreign companies to own imagery data of the country. However, under the new National Geospatial Policy, 2021, firms are allowed to do so as long as they don't own such data. Starting today, the Google Maps Street View feature will show fresh images licensed from local partners covering over 1,50,000 km across ten cities in the country. Let's take a look at how to use the Street View feature.

1. Open Google Maps on your smartphone.

2. Search for a place or drop a pin on the map. To drop a pin, touch and hold a place on the map.

3. At the bottom, tap the place name or address.

4. Then Scroll and select the photo labelled 'Street View' or you can also select the thumbnail with a Street View icon.

5. When you are done, press the Back button at the top left.

Here's how to use a Street View Layer

1. Open Google Maps on your smartphone

2. At the top, tap on 'Layers' > 'Street View'.

3. Then tap on any blue line to enter Street View (The Blue lines on the Map indicate Street View coverage).

