Mumbai, May 5: Google has introduced an easier replacement for passwords. Signing in to apps and websites is also touted as safer. You can use a biometric sensor (such as a fingerprint or facial recognition), PIN, or pattern. There is no need to remember and manage multiple passwords. What is passkey? How do I activate Google Passkey? Here are answers to frequently asked questions or FAQs on the frequently asked questions:

Q: What are Google Passkeys?

A: The Google Passkey is a digital credential connected to a user account and a website/ app. It allows you to authenticate without entering a username or password or providing any additional authentication factor. Google hopes that the new technology will replace traditional authentication methods like passwords. As passkeys are built on FIDO standards, all browsers can adopt them. PayPal Rolls out Support for Passkeys on Apple Devices

Q: How do I get a Google passkey?

A: First, you need to register with the website/ app you want to create a passkey for. Then, go to the application and sign in using the existing sign-in method. Now, click Create a Passkey button and check the information stored with the new Passkey. Now, you can use the device screen unlock to create the passkey.

When you return to this website/ app to sign in, click Sign in and select their passkey. Then, use the device screen unlock to complete the login. Now, your device will generate a signature based on the passkey that verifies the login credential between the origin and the passkey.

Q: What are Passkeys and Passwords?

A: Passkeys are standardized. A single implementation offers a passwordless experience across different browsers and operating systems. When you want to sign in to a service that uses passkeys, the browser or operating system will help you select and use the correct passkey. A passkey created on a smartphone can be used to sign in to a website on a separate laptop and vice-versa. This is quite different from the traditional passwords.

Q: Is Google Passkey secure?

A: Google claims the Passkeys provide robust protection against phishing attacks, unlike SMS or app-based one-time passwords. When a user creates a passkey with a site or application, this generates a public–private key pair on the user's device. Only the public key is stored by the site.

Passkeys on their own don't allow tracking users or devices between sites. Additionally, the same passkey is never used with more than one site. Also, since the Passkeys use public key cryptography, it reduces the threat of potential data breaches. What is Apple Passkey, and How Will It Help You Go Passwordless?

Q: Where are Passkeys stored?

A: Passkeys are stored in the Google Password Manager on Chrome on Android. The Passkey managers can create, backup, and make passkeys available to the apps.

