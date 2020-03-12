Google Play Store App Dark Theme Now Available on All Android Phones; How to Enable This Feature on Your Smartphone

Google Play Store Dark Theme (File Photo)

We recently saw a dark theme on WhatsApp for Android and iOS phone users. Taking this trend into consideration, Google went ahead to introduce the dark theme on the Google Play Store app for all android phones. Previously, this feature was offered for a limited number of users. Now, the company has started rolling out this feature for all android phones running on Lollipop 5.0 or above. Here's how you can enable the dark theme feature on your smartphone. LatestLY Launches Dark Mode Feature and AMP Stories 'QuickLY' for Better Readability to Consume News on Your Mobile.

📢📢 #DarkTheme on Google Play is now available on any @Android device! Flip the switch from ⚪ ➡️ ⚫ in your Play Store settings. pic.twitter.com/fR0W1WT6jd — Google Play (@GooglePlay) March 11, 2020

Follow these simple steps to enable dark mode on your Android smartphone:

1. Firstly, you need to open the Google Play Store app on your phone.

2. Now, you have to tap on the hamburger menu positioned on the left side at the top.

3. From the options available on the screen, you need to select the Settings option, which is positioned just below the 'Play Protect' option.

4. After selecting the Settings option, you will get three options - Light, Dark & System Default.

5. Once the 'Dark' option is selected, the dark theme will be enabled on the Google Play Store app.

These are five simple steps to enable a dark theme on the Google Play Store app, which has been rolled out on all Android phones. It is important to note that users running on lollipop 5.0 or above will be able to activate this feature on their phones.