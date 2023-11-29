San Francisco, November 29: Google Registry's new domain extension type ".meme" is now available for registration. The new .meme domains are currently available for registration as part of an "early access period" for an "additional one-time fee". "Starting today, .meme domains are available for registration as part of our Early Access Period (EAP) for an additional one-time fee," Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Users who don't want to pay the additional fee can wait until they become publicly available on December 5 at 4 p.m. UTC. "This fee decreases according to a daily schedule until December 5. On December 5 at 16:00 UTC, .meme domains will be publicly available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice," Google noted.

Users can visit get.meme to find out where they can register a .meme domain during EAP. Last month, Google Registry launched a new domain extension type ".ing", allowing brands and businesses to build their website in a single word.

"This top-level domain is ready for whatever you're interested in, whether it's mak.ing a fun website, giv.ing to a good cause, design.ing something beautiful or edit.ing an existing document," Google explained. Users can register for their unique domains through partner companies like GoDaddy and 101Domain.

