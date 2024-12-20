Mumbai, December 20: The iPhone 15 price in India dropped significantly before Christmas 2024. Apple's standard variant was launched in September 2023 during the Wanderlust event in multiple colour options. The iPhone 15 was launched with an A16 Bionic chipset, allowing users to multitask and play games. This year, Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series, offering better specifications and features with slight design changes; however, the iPhone 15 series is still considered a great option by Apple enthusiasts.

iPhone 15 was officially launched in India at INR 79,900 in November last year. Now, smartphones are available at massive discounts on popular e-commerce websites, including Flipkart and Amazon. The iPhone 15 discount on Amazon is INR 13,800 on its official launch price, and on Flipkart, the Apple smartphone is available at INR 20,901 at the discounted price. Apple App Store Releases List of Top Free Games and Apps 2024 for Over 30 Countries and Regions, India’s Ludo Gaming Platform Zupee Among Top Rankers.

The iPhone 15 standard model and the iPhone 15 Plus model are also available at discounted prices in India on Amazon and Flipkart. The device was launched last year with a price tag of INR 89,900, and now it is available with a discount of INR 20,000 on Amazon and INR 25,901 on Flipkart. Both of these discounts are applicable as of December 20, 2024. The price may change in the future.

iPhone 15 Price Drop, iPhone 15 Plus Price Drop

The iPhone 15 128GB variant is available on Amazon at INR 66,100. Users can also take advantage of other benefits like exchange offers, EMI, No-Cost EMI, and Bank offers. On Flipkart, the 128GB variant is available at INR 58,999, which is the lowest price as of now. Additionally, the e-commerce platform offers Bank discounts, exchange offers, and several other options.

The iPhone 15 Plus 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at INR 69,900 and is also available with multiple discount options, such as EMI, No-Cost EMI, and an exchange offer. Customers can also take advantage of several offers on different bank cards. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus, offering the same storage, is available on Flipkart at a much lower price of INR 63,999. This makes the model one of the most affordable as of now. Other offers like Bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses are already available. Airtel Becomes First Private Telecom Operator To Launch Mobile Services in 7 Boarder Villages Including Kupwara, Baramulla and Others

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, making it ideal for those who prefer a bigger screen. Both models are powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, ensuring fast task performance. They come in a variety of colour options, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and black for the iPhone 15, with the iPhone 15 Plus offering additional colours like red and light blue.

