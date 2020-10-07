Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook & Twitter can be a blessing as well as a curse. With over 1 billion users, Instagram is a decent way to keep in contact with your friends & celebrities. But there comes a time when you get tired & you may consider getting rid of your Instagram account. If you want to permanently delete your Instagram account, then follow these simple steps. It is also important to note that once your account is deleted, it can't be undone. All your pics, videos, account history, followers, likes and comments will be deleted too. How to Change Instagram Logo on Your Phone? Know Steps to Get Old App Icons in Newest Feature Introduced on Instagram's 10th Birthday.

1. Log in to your account via Instagram.com from a PC or mobile browser. Unfortunately, you can not delete yours from the Instagram app.

Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Head over to 'Delete Your Account' page.

3. Once on that page, choose an answer from a drop-down menu next to 'Why are you deleting your account?'

Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. After choosing your answer, re-enter your Instagram password.

Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Then click on 'Permanently delete my account'.

If you are not comfortable with permanently deleting your account, then Instagram has also provided a 'Temporarily disable my account' option. This option allows you to disable your account for a while and all your photos, videos, likes & comments will be hidden from other users unless you re-activate your account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).