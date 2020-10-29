The Indian Army has developed a simple & secure messaging app called 'SAI' (Secure Application for Internet). The app is similar to other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD, GIMS & supports an end to end encryption messaging protocol. The SAI app also supports secure voice, text & video calling service for Android users. Aarogya Setu App Has Been Built by National Informatics Centre and IT Ministry Under PPE Model, Says MyGov.

Smartphone apps (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

According to the reports, the Indian Army's new SAI app has been examined by CERT-in empanelled auditor & Army Cyber Group.

Indian Army has developed a simple and secure messaging application named the 'Secure Application for Internet (SAI)'. The application supports end to end secure voice, text & video calling services for Android platform over internet: Ministry of Defence — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

The SAI app aims to facilitate secure messaging within the service. The process for filing IPR (Intellectual Property Rights), working on the iOS & hosting the infrastructure on NIC is currently in progress.

After reviewing the functionalities of the App, the Defence Minister complimented Colonel Sai Shankar for his skill that helped in developing this application.

