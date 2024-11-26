Elon Musk’s platform, X offers discounts on its annual premium subscriptions in the US. Users can now get a 40 per cent discount on annual premium plans. Users can subscribe X Premium for USD 4.20 per month. Users can take advantage of various premium features on X that will enhance their experience on the platform. These premium features include an ad-free browsing experience, access to Grok, and many other benefits.Elon Musk Becomes Most Followed Person on X, Surpasses 206 Million Followers.

Elon Musk’s X Offers 40% Discount on Annual Premium Plans

BREAKING: 𝕏 is offering 40% off their annual premium plans. 🇺🇸 Get 𝕏 Premium for only $4.20/month. pic.twitter.com/8dpi5QPPKJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 25, 2024

