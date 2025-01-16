Mumbai, January 17: Apple's iPhone 14 is discounted in India during the Flipkart Republic Day 2025 or Flipkart Monumental sale. The iPhone 14 price drop in India comes with several offers and exchange rates. Despite being launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 is a suitable device with powerful performance, camera results, and attached brand value. Flipkart has announced massive price cuts on various smartphone brands, including Motorola, OnePlus, iQOO, POCO, Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, and Apple.

Flipkart Republic Day 2025 sale offers devices from renowned smartphone brands at much lower rates than their launch prices. Interested buyers could further explore the options, including bank offers, exchange rates, and EMIs if they are willing to buy their iPhone 14 from Flipkart. iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Discounts: Apple’s Premium Smartphone Available at Massive Price Cut During Flipkart Republic Day 2025 Sale in India.

iPhone 14 Price Drop in India on Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025; Check Specifications, Features

The iPhone price in India was around INR 59,990 for the 128GB storage variant, in which the customers got the powerful A15 Bionic chip for enhanced performance, offering around 8,00,000 AnTuTu scores and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR support and 800 nits of peak brightness. However, this smartphone is now priced at just INR 50,999 with a 14% discount. Ahead of Republic Day 2025, customers can buy this device with an INR 8,901 price reduction.

Further, they can avail of bank offers, including a 5% discount on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10% or INR 1,000 or INR 1,500 off on the HDFC Bank Credit Card. India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart, said that the smartphone would be available at INR 50,999 (INR 8,901 off) at the launch price, including cashback and coupons. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Expected in India Around Mid-2025 With Snapdragon 8s Elite Processor, Foldable Smartphone Spotted on BIS Website; Know What To Expect/

iPhone 14 comes with two rear 12MP cameras with 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom, along with a 12MP selfie camera. The Apple smartphone also has a 3,279mAh battery, an IP68 rating for more protection against dust and water, a high-dynamic-range gyroscope, and Face ID for privacy protection through face scanning. iPhone 14 offers a maximum 4K Dolby Vision recording up to 60 fps. It supports Apple Card, Peace of Mind , and other key Apple features.

