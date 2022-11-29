New Delhi, November 29 : Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch its new Neo 7 SE this week in its home market in China, and all the important specs details have leaked online prior to its big event.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE made its global debut in May 2022, and already the company is launching its upgraded iQOO Neo 7 SE version in order to keep up with the highly competitive smartphone market. Let us find out all the details of the iQOO Neo 7 SE. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ Launched, Know Specs, Features and Price of New Vivo X90 Series Smartphones.

iQOO Neo 7 SE – Specs, Features, Details :

The iQOO Neo 7 SE with the V2238A model number allegedly appeared in the TENAA certification listing where all the key specs of the smartphone have been mentioned.

As per the leaked info the Neo 7 SE will be flaunting a 6.78-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will pack in a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC chipset that has been confirmed by the company. It is expected to be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Neo 7 SE is likely to draw its juice from a tad larger battery pack. As per the reports of the listing, it will get a 4,8880mAh unit, up from the previous 4,700mAh. The company announced that will 120W fast charging support.

The mid-ranged device is supposed to get a triple camera setup at its rear with a primary 64MP snapper along with an expected 2MP instead of an 8MP sensor, meaning a downgrade. There would be 2MP shooter for the macro shots as the third in the trio.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE 5G mid-range phone will come with officially announced specs during its in China along with all the other details and of course pricing details. Vivo V21s 5G Launched With 44MP Selfie Camera; Know Other Amazing Specifications, Colours and Price of the Smartphone.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE will have its official launch in China on 2nd December 2022. Till now there is no word about its Indian launch, but we expect it to come to our shores soon enough.

