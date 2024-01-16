New Delhi, January 16: OnePlus is gearing up for a launch event that is set to take place on January 23. The tech community is abuzz with anticipation as the company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 3, alongside two new smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. With the official announcement made by OnePlus, tech enthusiasts might be excited to know the expected price and specifications of the OnePlus Buds 3.

OnePlus India has posted on X about the launch of the OnePlus Buds 3 on January 23. The OnePlus Buds 3 is expected to come in two striking colours: Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue. The anticipation for the OnePlus Buds 3 is expected to be high among potential customers to see how these earbuds will enhance their audio experience. POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro First Sale Starts Today at 12 PM; Check Specifications and Feature.

OnePlus Buds 3

The Buds series is back with its consistent pursuit of product quality and user experience. Introducing the OnePlus Buds 3 sporting a beautiful new colour with the same ergonomic design for utmost comfort. Launching on 23rd Jan 🗓️ 🔔 pic.twitter.com/1ZRVOwAv2F — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 15, 2024

OnePlus Buds 3 Colour Options

Guess who's back? Your OG Buds. Say hello to the #OnePlusBuds3 in Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue on Jan 23 — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 15, 2024

OnePlus Buds 3 Specifications (Expected):

As per a report of Timesnow, the OnePlus Buds 3 is expected to feature a dual-driver design and offer active noise cancellation of up to 49 dB. These earbuds may also include an intelligent mode that adapts to the real-time environment for optimal sound quality. The OnePlus Buds 3 might support dual connectivity, which allows switching between multiple devices. The OnePlus Buds 3 might come with an IP55 certification. Each earbud is expected to have a 58mAh battery with a 520mAh battery in the charging case. Apple Becomes Leader of Global Smartphone Industry in 2023, Drives All-Time High 20.1% Market Share: Report.

OnePlus Buds 3 Price (Expected):

The official price of the OnePlus Buds 3 will be announced on the day of launch. The OnePlus Buds 3 starts at CNY 599 for the base variant in China, which is approximately Rs 7,000. If this expected price point holds, the OnePlus Buds 3 might be an attractive option for customers looking for high-quality earbuds in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).