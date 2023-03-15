New Delhi, March 15 : The phenomenal popularity of ChatGPT quickly led to its further development and a rapid rat-race of generative AI tools. ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI and its tech giant funder Microsoft have announced the release of the new-gen language model, named GPT-4.

As per the company the GPT-4 is better, faster, and more creative than its predecessor. It is supposed to be more efficient in processing complex issues with enhanced accuracy than its antecedents. Most importantly, GPT-4 can now process both text and image inputs. So, let’s take a deeper look at the newly released GPT-4 and how it is different and better than ChatGPT. Instagram Feature Update: Meta-Owned Social Media Platform To Offer Quick Access to Recently Shared Reels.

GPT-4 – Successor to ChatGPT :

ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm ever since it was released in November 2022. This AI-powered chatbot’s primary draw point is its ability to offer human-like response and generate a wide variety of text content. AI Chatbot Scam: Researchers Warn Against Using Random AI Chatbots That Don’t Appear on Company Website or App.

Of course, ChatGPT is not without its limitations and has several flaws. But this language model’s ability to interact in a way that’s similar to humans and its mostly apt answers and incredible high quality text generation abilities have awed the users worldwide and skyrocketed the traffic to OpenAI’s website, where ChatGPT is offered both on trial and for a paid subscription named ChatGPT Plus.

The flaws of ChatGPT came to light pretty quickly alongside its astounding popularity. Hence, the makers of the language model set to work on the latest version the GPT-4. As of now, GPT-4 will only be available in the ChatGPT Plus, where a monthly subscription fee of $20 needs to be paid.

GPT-4 – What’s New? New Features and Abilities :

The GPT-4 is the new-gen language model which can generate text that is very similar to human speech and it is supposed to be better than its predecessor GhatGPT, as it employs more advance technology. ChatGPT is currently based on GPT-3.5, where ‘GPT’ stands for ‘Generative Pre-trained Transformer’, based on a deep learning technology utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) or a network of artificial neurons that offers the ability to write like a human.

As per OpenAI, GPT-4 is advanced in three key areas – longer context, creativity and visual input. OpenAI says that GPT-4 is much more enhance in terms of collaborating and creating with its users on creative projects. Whether it is music, screenplays or technical writing, GPT-4 has the ability to create in tandem with its user and can even learn a user’s writing style, as per the reports.

GPT-4 can now process up to 25,000 words in terms of longer context. As per OpenAI, it will be more efficient for longer content creation and also help in extended conversations without errors.

Most importantly, GPT-4 can now process images as inputs and base interaction on them. It means that the chatbot can now take visual inputs and engage in a conversation based on it. However, it still will answer only in text and won’t generate any visual outputs as was rumoured. This simply means any questions can be asked based on an image or several images, but it is not yet known if videos can be also used as inputs.

GPT-4 – Limitations :

OpenAI has also mentioned some of the limitations of its new-gen language model. The company confirmed that the chatbot still has problems related to social biases, and other issues. GPT-4 also has the same issue of making up information or hallucinations that ChatGPT also suffers from. OpenAI has also revealed that this new model is still lacking knowledge about events post the period of September 2021, and that the company is working to address the issues.

