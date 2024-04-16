New Delhi, April 16: Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, the Moto G64 5G in India. The Moto G64 5G is the latest addition to Motorola's G series smartphones. The Moto G64 5G comes with the latest features and specifications under the mid-budget smartphone category in India.

The Moto G64 5G comes with three colour options that include Pearl Blue, Mint Green and Ice Lilac. This smartphone features a slim, sleek and stylish design and weighs 192 grams. It is 8.99mm thick and weighs 192 grams.

Moto G64 5G Specifications and Features

The Moto G64 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor. The G64 5G comes in two variants that include 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB options. The Moto G64 5G runs on Android 14, ensuring users to have the latest Android experience with Android 15 soon with security updates of three years.

The Moto G64 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera with OIS, which will likely offer high-quality photos and videos. An 8MP ultra-wide lens also comes as a secondary camera at the rear with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging capability. Additional features of the smartphone include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Moto G64 5G Price and Availability

As per a report of English Jagran, the Moto G64 5G with 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant comes at a price of Rs 16,999. Customers can avail up to Rs 1,100 in discounts through HDFC Bank cards. After the discount, the smartphone is expected to be available for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for respective variants. The sale of the Moto G64 5G will start on April 23, 12 PM. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Motorola's official website and at leading retail stores in India.

