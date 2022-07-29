Motorola is rumoured to launch the S30 Pro smartphone soon. Ahead of the launch, the handset has been spotted on the TENAA website, revealing its key specifications. The TENAA listing suggests that the device will be launched in China soon. The Moto S30 Pro is said to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. Moto Edge 30 Fusion is also making rounds on the internet and it is likely to be launched as Moto S30 Pro in China. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

According to the TENAA website, the device is listed with the model number XT2243-2, which is similar to the Edge 30 Fusion which has the model number XT2243-1. The Moto S30 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display, with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset. However, a tipster on Weibo reveals that the handset will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The device will pack a 4,270mAh battery with 68.2W fast charging support, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the handset will feature an 8MP primary rear camera and a selfie lens. In addition to this, the smartphone will also get connectivity options such as 5G, Bluetooth, an in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

